Registration open for International Idea Hackathon

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The Edukerron International Pvt Ltd Aurangabad in collaboration with Youth Entrepreneur Social club (Greece) have organised the ‘International Idea Hackathon’ competition partnered by six countries including Argentina, Vietnam, Spain, India, Transylvania, and France. The competition is powered by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and MIT Aurangabad. The competition is organised to promote and support young minds to make their business idea come true. The participants will get a chance to win a special award of 1,000 euros and special certification by six countries for the winner. One can register on https://e-learning.youtheclub.eu/ before August 30.