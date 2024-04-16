Registration process for admissions to RTE seats began

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the admissions on seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act began on Tuesday. A total of 25 per cent of seats are reserved in private non-aided schools for the children of economically and socially backward and deprived classes.

The selected students' admission is free of cost. The State Government pays the tuition fees of the admitted students to the schools.

The first round of admissions was completed last year. The online registration commenced today for admissions to 36,147 seats in 2,836 schools. A total of 27 applications were filed on the first day.

This year, the Government certain changes in the admission process for RTE seats. As per the changes, students will also be admitted on preference in aided schools, Government and local self-governing bodies schools and Self-financed schools. One km radius from the applicant’s house will be taken into consideration for the preference of admissions.

It may be noted that just 545 non-aided schools from the district participated in the admission process last year. With the amendment, students will also get admission to Government and private aided schools. Because of this, the schools' number reached 36,147. The parents of the students can choose 10 schools option within a one to three km radius of their house. If a student files two application forms, both of them will be invalid.