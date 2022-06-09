Registration process for Foreign Scholarship begins

Aurangabad, June 9:

The Higher and Technical Education Department (HTED) started online registration on Thursday for Foreign Scholarship for meritorious students of the general category.

There is a foreign scholarship for reserved category students. But, no scholarship was available for meritorious students of the general group. So, the State Government launched the scholarship first time in 2018.

Those students whose parents or family members' collective annual income is below Rs 8 lakh in the financial year 2021-22 are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The registration for the academic year 2022-23 began today while its last date is July 8 (up to 5 pm)

Where to apply?

The candidates can apply through the link (https://foreignscholarship2022.dte.maharashtra.gov.in) and submit the hardcopy of the application form along with original documents and attested copies to the regional office of the Joint Director of Technical or Higher Education for the verification up to July 11, depending on course selection.

Which institutes to be selected?

The candidates can take admissions for postgraduate diploma (PGD) or postgraduate (PG) or Ph D in the colleges and universities which have ranking before 200 in Times Higher Education (THE) or Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Ranking. There are 20 seats while 10 of them are for Ph D research.

Branch and course wise intake is as follows;

Branch-----------------PGD/PG---------Ph D

Arts---------------------01---------------01

Commerce------------01-----------------01

Science----------------01----------------01

Management---------01-----------------01

Law---------------------01---------------01

Engineer/Architecture--04---------------04

Pharmacy--------------01----------------01

Total---------------------10--------------10