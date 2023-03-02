Registration process for GPAT started

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The National Testing Agency (NTA) started online registration for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2023. The last date for registration is March 6. The registered aspirants can do corrections in their particulars from March 7 to 9. The date of admit card availability will be announced soon.

The candidates will get three hours of duration to attempt the national-level entrance examination to be conducted for the admissions to M.Pharm courses for the academic year 2023-23.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria to apply for the test included B Pharmacy (4 years) passed or appeared for the final year of the course in a recognised institute and university. Candidates with B Tech (Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology) are not eligible to apply.

Syllabus & Pattern of Exam

There will be 125 courses based on various sections. Each question carries four marks. The names of some of the sections included Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy and Pharmacology and Allied subjects.

13 centres in State

There are 109 examination centres in the State. Of them,13 are in the State. Their names are Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Solapur, Thane and Wardha.