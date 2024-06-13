Registration process for ITIs begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) has started the online registration process for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for application form submission is Jun 30 while the deadline for the application confirmation and verification of documents at facilitation centres is July 1.

The aspirants can submit option forms up to July 2. The preliminary merit list will be released on July 4 while objections can be submitted about the list by July 5. The final merit list will be declared on July 7. The ITI and trade will be allotted to candidates for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) on July 14. Those who are allotted the seats will have to confirm the admission up to July 19. The process of filling the option form for CAP-II will commence on July 15.

There are 84 Engineering trades while 65 non-engineering traders in the ITIs of the State. There are 418 Government ITIs with 95,380 seats in different trades. The number of private ITIs is 574 with 69,012 seats in the State. This means that there are over 1.54 lakh seats of ITI.