Registration still on papers in GMCH

Aurangabad

For the last five months, patient registration has been done on paper instead of a computerised system in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Slow registration is affecting the patient service.

The Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in GMCH shut down suddenly at 12 pm on July 5. As a result, patient registration has to be done again with paperwork. After the computer system was shut down, a new computer procurement process was implemented for patient registration. It was repeatedly said by the hospital administration that patients will be registered through the computer registration will begin soon. However, the system is still not operational due to lack of software. A meeting will be held on Thursday in this regard.