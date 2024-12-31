Regularise Gunthewari properties till March 31

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has passed a resolution of regularising unauthorised settlements within its jurisdiction providing a 50% discount on Betterment Charges for residential properties up to an area of 200 square meters (or 2152.78 square feet).

The decision of concession in Betterment Charges and extension of the deadline was taken reviewing the response and encouraging many more residential property-owners (of the plot or construction on the plot located in the prescribed illegal localities) to submit the regularisation proposals in large numbers under the guidance of the municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth.

The civic administration has appealed to the citizens to avail the benefit in large numbers as the concession is valid until March 31, 2025. Earlier, the last date was December 31, 2024.