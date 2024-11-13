Relatives attack couple, steal Rs 47,000 valuables

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At midnight in Vadgaon-Rampuri, relatives attacked a husband and wife, stealing gold jewellery worth 47,000 rupees and cash. The incident happened on Saturday. A case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station against the four fugitive relatives.

Ravi Usha Bhosale (30, Ambelohal) visited his brother-in-law Sakharam Chavan’s home in Wadgaon-Rampuri with his wife, Kulwanta, for Bhau Beej. Around 2 a.m., Ravi’s relatives Kishor Kale, Badam Kale, Tiranga Kale (all from Shirudi, Gangapur taluka), and Umesh Nandan Kale (Pandhari Pool, Alhiyanagar district) arrived at the house. While Ravi was sleeping outside, his brother-in-law Kishor Kale confronted him, asking why Ravi and his wife wouldn’t let Kishor’s wife return. During the argument, Kishor hit Ravi on the head with an axe, and Badam Kale struck him on the head and arm with an iron rod, injuring him severely. Hearing his cries, Ravi’s wife Kulwanta rushed to help, but Tiranga Kale and Umesh Kale attacked her with wooden sticks, injuring her hands and legs. After the assault, the attackers stole the couple's jewellery and fled. The accused snatched a worth Rs 5,000 silver bracelet and a Rs 10,000 gold mangalsutra from Kulwanta. When Sakharam Chavan intervened, they took Rs17,000 in cash and Rs15,000 in gold jewellery from his wife Jayshree, stealing 47,000 rupees in total before fleeing.