Relatives beat up trader black & blue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four persons took a trader to a farm at Ellora and beat him up black and blue over an old dispute. His mobile phone and Rs 45,000 kept in his pocket were lost in the melee.

The incident took place on the afternoon of July 12. Injured Azhar Khan Akbar Khan (38, Bhadkal Gate) lodged a complaint with City Chowk Police Station against the accused.

On the basis of this, a case was registered with the police against five persons including Shaikh Hanif. All the accused are from Harshnagar.

According to complaints, Shaikh Hanif and Azhar Khan are relatives. There was a dispute between them over a plot near the Panchakki area. Later, their dispute was resolved. However, the accused Hanif still had hatred against the complainant.

The accused took the complainant from the Town Hall area of the city to Ellora in the afternoon of July 12 on the pretext of some work. They dumbed him in a room at Ellora. They abused and attacked him with a wooden club, plastic pipe, and an iron rod on his head, chest, back and feet. There were injury marks on the body of the complainant.

The complainant's glasses were broken due to a blow on the face. During the scuffle, he lost cash of Rs 45,000 and a mobile phone kept in his pocket.

An accused made a video on his mobile phone of the incident. After this incident, when the accused left him, Azhar immediately reached the City Chowk Police Station and lodged a complaint. PSI Arjun Kadam is on the case.