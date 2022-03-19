Relatives booked for demanding ransom to lawyer

Aurangabad, March 19:

The Satara police have booked eight accused for threatening and demanding a ransom of Rs 1 lakh to a lawyer having land at Beed By-pass area through contract criminals over the land dispute.

The accused have been identified as Vitthal Bedwal, Vijay Bidwal, Vijay Bedwal, Charan Rajput, Shubham Sonet (Rajput), Gaju Bhande, a woman accused, Lakhan Siraswal and Manish Lahoti.

Police said, complainant Kiran Prakash Rajput is a lawyer and Bedwal and Rajput are his relatives. He has a dispute over land at Beed By-pass with them. They have lodged complaints against each other in the police station over this dispute.

On March 17, Adv Kiran lodged a complaint in Satara police station and mentioned that the accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from him through contract criminals Lakhan and Manish to gain control of his land. They planned to injure him, he mentioned in the complaint.