Relatives of murder victim refuse to take body

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

A 60 years old farmer Janardan Kondiba Kasare was murdered by hitting him on his head with a axe at Pisadevi area on Thursday over land dispute. The relatives of the murder victim on Friday gathered at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and refused to take the dead body unless stern action is not taken against the accused. Hence, tension prevailed for some time in GMCH. Later, the revenue and police officers assured the relatives of transparent investigation in the matter. Then the relatives took the body and last rites were performed in the evening.

Accused Shivaji Autade, Balu Autade, Girija Autade, Bharat Autade, Mahadu Autade and Baban Autade (all residents of Harsul) severely beat Kasare and hit him on the head with an axe. The injured Kasare was rushed to GMCH, where the doctors declared him dead after examination.

On Friday, the family members and relatives refused to take the body. Deputy SP Jaidutta Bhavar, ACP Ashok Thorat, PI Devidas Gaat, PI Avinash Aghav, PI Prashant Potdar and other officers pacified the raged crowd and assured of quick investigation.

Meanwhile, the Chikalthana plice have arrested the accused Shivaji, Girija, Bharat and Mahadu while the remaining two are still at large. The arrested have been remanded in the police custody for four days.