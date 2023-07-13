Relatives take accident victim's body to police station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man injured in an accident between a motorcycle and a tractor on July 2 died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. Tension prevailed at the Karmad police station when the relatives of the deceased accident victim took the body to the Karmad police station and demanded the arrest of the tractor driver immediately on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ajinath Badrinath Aglave (29, Konewadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

The relatives and the family members of Ajinath refused to take the body of the deceased away unless the tractor driver Radhakisan Bhre (27) is not arrested. They were pacified when the police assured them of the action to be taken in this matter.

Ajinath was seriously injured in an accident between his motorcycle and a tractor at Karaj-Konegaon on July 2 night. He was admitted to the government hospital where he died on Wednesday night. A case has been registered against Bhere with the Karmad police station. Sub-divisional police officer Puja Nagare told the relatives that a case has already been registered against the driver and appropriate action will be taken. Head constable Vitthal Chavan is further investigating the case.