Release water for survival of Kharif crops in region from Sept 1

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The prevailing spell of drought in the region due to absence of adequate rainfall is attracting concern for the administration and the farmers. The depleting water levels in the water bodies is also worrying all. Hence the canal advisory committee (CAC) under the headship of guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre held a meeting and decided to release water from Jayakwadi project and Nandur-Madhmeshwar Canal from September 1 for the protection and survival of the standing Kharif crops.

Due to scanty rainfall, the standing crops are withering. In this critical situation, the farmers depending upon the water from the above two sources demanded releasing of water for survival of their yields. In this backdrop, the guardian minister held the meeting at Sinchan Bhavan auditorium. MLAs Rajesh Tope, Prashant Bamb, Common Area Development Authority (CADA) chief engineer Jayant Gaoli, superintending engineer S K Sabbinwar, superintending engineer (Department of Water Resources) B R Shingade, CAC member Pandit Shinde and others were present in the meeting.

CADA officials said, “There is 728 MCM (million cubic meters) water storage available in Jayakwadi Project, out of which, 381 MCM of water will reduce due to silt and evaporation. There is a reserve storage of 145 MCM of water for non-irrigation purposes and remaining 202 MCM is available for irrigation purposes. For Kharif crops, 61 MCM of water will be needed in one shift, said the officers, adding that 20 MCM water will be available after the Kharif season.

Mukne, Bhaoli, Bham and Waki Dams fall under Nandur-Madhmeshwar Project. There is 386 MCM of water storage in them, out of which, 303 MCM has to be released for Nandur Madhmeshwar Canal, said the superintending engineer Amle.

After taking stock of the situation the guardian minister gave the above order. Meanwhile, Bhumre questioned the CADA officials why they do not devise a plan to maintain 50 per cent water storage in Jayakwadi Dam and why they release water during the whole year in the canal. The CADA officials were unable to give him a reply.

Meanwhile, Bhumre instructed Nashik’s superintending engineer saying that Marathwada should get its rightful 102 TMC water from Jayakwadi. Hence ensure that the small or big storage reservoirs and water ponds built on the upper stream are not filled upto the capacity. He instructed the officials to conduct a review meeting every year on August 15.

MLA Prashant Bamb suggested strict implementation of Maharashtra Water Resources Act till the implementation of state government’s proposed River Linking Project to get rid of water shortage in Marathwada. He also stressed on immediate release of water for the Kharif season.