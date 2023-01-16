Relics of Buddha make city pious

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A pot filled with the relics of Lord Buddha arrived by plane at Chikalthana Airport in the city on Monday. Hundreds of Upasaks and Upasikas throng to airport to pay obeisance. The relics was then taken to Parbhani by road where a Dhamma Yatra has been organised on January 17.

The Yatra has been organised by International Buddhist Bhikhu Sangh from Parthani to Chaitya Bhoomi (Mumbai) on Tuesday. In all, 110 Buddhist monks will walk from Parbhani to Mumbai. The yatra will arrive in Aurangabad on January 25.

On Monday, Buddhist Monks from Thailand Bhante Longfuji and Bhante Songsen Fantfian brought the pot of relics by plane to Aurangabad. Hundreds of people gather at Chikalthana Airport. Actor Gagan Mallik, Jaiprakash Narnavare, Dr Pawan Dongre, Krushna Bhandare, Deepali Misal, Shubham Bankar, Jalindar Shendge and others were present.