Relief to candidate declared 'ineligible' for MPSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) gave interim directions to accept the application of Nitin Bhaskar Dhakne, an applicant who was declared ineligible from the open category of sportspersons in the Maharashtra Group-B- Non-Gazetted-ServicesCombined Preliminary Examination-2024 conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, for the main examination.

The MAT also directed the MPSC to allow the petitioner to appear for the main examination. However, the tribunal has clarified that the result of his main examination will be subject to the outcome of the pending original application. The next hearing in this regard has been fixed for June 13, 2025.

What was condition?

As per the conditions of the advertisement, as well as the MPSC's press release dated August 17, 2019, it was mandatory for candidates applying from the sports category to submit a sports certificate verification report or an acknowledgement of application for sports certificate verification from the Deputy Director, Sports and Youth Services, along with the application form, before the date of submission of the application.

The petitioner inadvertently did not submit the acknowledgement of the application for sports certificate verification along with the said application form in support of the sports category, but the said details were clearly mentioned in the application form. Therefore, he was disqualified.

So, he approached the MAT through adv Amol Chalak. In the meantime, as the sports certificate verification report of the petitioner was received, the Judicial Member of the MAT, Justice V K Jadhav, gave interim directions as above.