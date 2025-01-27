Relief to JEE-Main aspirants; Opportnity to change HSC practical session

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will allow a change of practical examination session to HSC students who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main.

It may be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE-Main between January 22 and 30. The Board will conduct the theory examination of the HSC beginning on February 11.

Meanwhile, the State Board also started holding practical examinations of 12 standard students. There is a possibility that students may not able to appear for the practical test due to a clash of dates with JEE-Main.

The MSBSHSE decided to give an opportunity to change the practical examination session or appear for it after JEE-Main to avoid the loss of aspirants. This has given relief to the students.

This time around, the HSC examination will commence 10 days before the usual schedule so that results can be declared on time and students can prepare for the competitive examinations after theory. Thousands of students from the city attempt JEE-Main to get admission to top Engineering colleges in the country.

The students were worried due to the clash of HSC practical and JEE-Main sessions.

Considering this, the State Board took the decision to give relief in a practical session to avoid their loss. The practical or oral tests will end on Febraury 10.

--Number of candidates registered for HSC in divisions is more than 1.85 lakh

-The number of centres in the five districts of the division is 460

-The number of students and centres in the district is 63,918 and 161 respectively