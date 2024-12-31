Relief to researchers; final Ph D thesis submission date extended

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ph D researchers heaved a sigh of relief as the administration of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has extended the last date for the submission of the final thesis up to March 31, 2025.

It may be noted that hundreds of researchers who registered before 2015 could not submit their final thesis due to Covid, a ban on recruitment and financial issues. The administration imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in June 2024 and gave a deadline for the submission of the thesis up to December 31, 2024. Many students failed to do so.

There was a demand from researchers to waive the fine and extend the date.

However, the administration extended the last date up to March 31, 2025, while students will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 along with fees.

There was huge rush in Ph D section some days ago as some of the researchers were verifying the documents while others submitted the thesis. The rush was reduced with the extension of the date.

Box

Plagirism check & grade

Before the submission, a researcher has to submit a thesis for plagiarism check.

It is necessary to submit the report of the plagiarism checker with the thesis.

-The research content of a candidate is examined online through research papers, journals, repositories, internet data and publications of 127 libraries, portals, websites of universities, colleges and educational platforms.

--A candidate whose content gets a grade-A (less than 10 pc similarity with other sources) is allowed to submit the thesis.

--One needs to upgrade the thesis if he/she gets a grade-B (copying content between 11 and 40 pc)

--With grade C (similarity from 41 pc to 60 pc from other sources), the thesis of a researcher is considered poor

--The thesis which gets a grade-D ( 61 pc to 100 copying from other sources) is rejected.