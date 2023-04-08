Relief to teachers of 91 Vastishalas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Arun R Pednekar directed the School Education and Sports Department to give untrained teachers payscale to teachers of 91 Vastishalas instead of Shikshan Sevaks.

Narsingh Walvi from Dhadgaon tehsil in Nandurbar district and others filed a petition through adv Gajendra Jain in the High Court getting untrained teachers to pay scale. The petitioners were appointed as volunteers at different Vastishalas.

According to details, the School Education and Sports Department issued a circular on the basis of different Government orders to absorb Vastishala teachers as teachers in primary schools of Zilla Parishad. Chief Executive Officer of Nandurbar ZP had appointed petitioners on the posts of Shikshan Sevaks.

They pursued the matter of getting the payscale of untrained teachers time and again. They submitted a memorandum many times. However, no decision was taken yet. So, they knocked on the doors of the court. Hearing arguments, the court directed the School Education and Sports Department to provide untrained teachers payscale to teachers of Vastishala instead of Shikshan Sevaks.