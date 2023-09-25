Ravindra Babhulay

When a child is born, the child is categorized in only either of the two forms, male or female. It is the action by the parents that a religion is thrust upon the child. The child has no choice to either accept or reject the religion that is bestowed up on it. The religion changes the course of the life of the child, imposes a way to lead the life in certain way. The child grows up and develops into a person. By this time, the religion is firmly engraved into his/her personality by parents, relatives, friends and society. Unknowingly, the person starts following the religion and leads the life as per its doctrines. The good/bad, evil/divine is totally taught as per the chosen religion. Although claimed as divine, the truth is rules of the religion are formed by followers of that particular religion. Some of the rules are totally rigid and whether like it or not, they are supposed to be followed in spirit and word during the lifetime of the person. There are religions that claim to be superior to the other religions and look down with dismay at the followers of other religions. Since, there is no perfect way to decide who is better or superior, it comes down to my word against your word. Each religion has separate deity. Each religion claims their deity is the last word on this planet. This leads to arguments which are sometimes either bitter or violent. The violent arguments lead to battles and wars. This further leads to loss of humanity although each religion claims to be teaching to love each other. Religion is doubtlessly, man-made distinction. Nature has made no physical difference in appearance of the two individuals following two different religions as it has made in male and female. The religion however, changes the superficial appearance of the person and also the way the life is spent by that Individual. Clothes, beard, mark on the forehead, hairstyle are some of the examples how people wear their religion on their person in the society. Eating habits are also part and parcel of the chosen/imposed religion. Some religions impose totally vegetarian food style while some religions prefer non-vegetarian food style. The way of life led by followers of one religion is sometimes 180 degrees apart from the other religion. Unfortunately, the world has already lost the battle of bringing together all the religions for safe and comfortable co-existence.

(The writer is structural engineer. Views expressed are perosnal).