Religious place damaged in miscreants’ quarrel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A religious place was damaged in a quarrel of miscreants at Shivshankar Colony on October 5 night. A case has been registered against the accused Shubham Tathe, Shekhar Salve alias Rajgurunagar (Shivshankar Colony), Sagar Salve alias Rajguru with the Jawaharnagar police station.

People gathered on the spot in large numbers after the fight. On receiving the information PI Vyankatesh Kendre directed PSI Vasant Shelke and the team to rush to the spot at the earliest. The police took all the three accused into custody. Shubham is a hardcore criminal and cases of molestation and fights were already registered against him.

Statue desecrated

The Satara police have booked Somnath Kachru Sabale (Patoda) for desecrating a statue of a national hero at Patoda. The incident occurred in the wee hours on October 5 and the residents immediately informed the Satara police.