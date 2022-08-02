Religious programme on Mukut Saptami on Aug 4

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar under the Chaturmas celebrations has organised various religious programmes on ‘Mukut Saptami’ on August 4. The temple will take out 24 processions of 24 Tirthankaras from the Rajabazar temple at 7.30 am.

A replica of Sammed Shikharji will be inaugurated at Hirakaka Prangan at 8.30 am. A laddu weighing 23 kg will be offered as prasad. Abhiehsk of all 24 Tirthankaras will be performed after the procession. A discourse of Pulaksagarji maharaj will be organised thereafter. The organisers have appealed to the community members to be present on the occasion.