Remove cataract free of cost at District Hospital: Launch of ‘Namo Netra Sanjivani Health Campaign’
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 18, 2025 19:45 IST2025-09-18T19:45:03+5:302025-09-18T19:45:03+5:30
Surgeries of 20 Patients
On the first day of the campaign, 20 cataract surgeries were performed successfully.
Photo: Inauguration of the 'Namo Netra Sanjivani Health Campaign' by district surgeon Dr.Bhushankumar Ramteke, Dr.Padmaja Saraf, District eye surgeon Dr.Archana Bhadikar, senior ophthalmic Surgeon Dr.Santosh Kale and others.