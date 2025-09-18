Remove cataract free of cost at District Hospital: Launch of ‘Namo Netra Sanjivani Health Campaign’

Surgeries of 20 Patients

On the first day of the campaign, 20 cataract surgeries were performed successfully.

Photo: Inauguration of the ‘Namo Netra Sanjivani Health Campaign’ by district surgeon Dr.Bhushankumar Ramteke, Dr.Padmaja Saraf, District eye surgeon Dr.Archana Bhadikar, senior ophthalmic Surgeon Dr.Santosh Kale and others.