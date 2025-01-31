Remove obstacles to complete new water scheme on priority

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The principal bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Ashwin Bhobe has directed all concerned authorities, on Friday in Mumbai, to remove obstacles and expedite the completion of a crucial new water supply scheme project benefiting 18 lakh residents of the city.

Earlier, the Chief Minister in a recently held meeting, discussed on the passing of the water supply pipelines for the scheme beneath the 20 km carriageway (additional traffic route) from Paithan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. To resolve the issue, he ordered the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), and the Divisional Commissioner to align the road by June 30 through joint coordination. He also instructed to go for land acquisition, if necessary and provide an additional 200 MLD of water to the city as soon as possible.

The state government has approved the water scheme of valuing Rs 2,700 crore and recognising these efforts, the bench appreciated it and the Chief Minister.

The court also instructed NHAI and MJP to stop the "blame game" and focus on resolving obstacles to complete the scheme efficiently. The bench, giving such an order, extended its compliments to both these government institutions.

While the pipelines obstruct the road, there is a 4-metre space available on the other side. If necessary, land acquisition should be carried out, and a report should be submitted in the next hearing, directed the principal bench.

On-Site Inspection of the Obstruction

To address land obstacles of two private persons, near Sai Baba Temple, on the outskirts of Bidkin village, the bench appointed a committee consisting of chief government pleader Amarjitsinh Girase, senior legal experts Rajendra Deshmukh and Sanjeev Deshpande, along with Adv Sambhaji Tope and Adv Sachin Deshmukh.

The committee has been directed to conduct an on-site inspection, find a resolution, and proceed with land acquisition if necessary. The next hearing on this public interest litigation (PIL) is scheduled for February 14 in Mumbai.