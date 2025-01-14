Renaming struggle is 1st social reform movement for education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The struggle for the renaming of the university is the first social transformation movement for education in India. Babasaheb is the inspiration for the humanitarian movement, asserted Principal Dr. Indira Athawale,” said Dr Indira Athawale, the principal and research scholar.

She was speaking in a special lecture organised on Challenges after Name Extension’ at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) auditorium on Tuesday as part of 31st Name Extension Day. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the meeting. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council members Basavraj Mangrule, Nitin Jadhav and Student Development Board Director Dr. Kailash Ambhure were present. She said that Dr Ambedkar was the pioneer of the struggle for social freedom.

“Dr Ambedkar was a nation builder in the true sense. He had effectively laid out the educational work of the university during the Simon Commission. Due to the establishment of the People's Education Society in Marathwada, many generations of the Bahujan community were able to learn. It is in a way the pride of the university to be named after such a great person,” she added. VC Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Basavraj Mangrule also spoke.