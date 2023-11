Renowned Tabla player Jagdish Vyavhare passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Renowned Tabla player Jagdish Shivnathji Vyavhare from the city passed away after a brief illness on Friday afternoon. He was 40 years old. He had taken music lessons from Pandit Arvindji Azad, Pune. He accompanied renowned singers and musicians from all over the country. Pandit Hrudaynath Mangeshkar always insisted that he should play Tabla during his programmes whenever held in the Marathwada region. Vyavhare is survived by his parents, brothers, wife, son, and daughter.