Repair work of 300 seepage ponds begins

Leaking ponds to be repaired; funds released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: About 500 seepage ponds and village ponds in the district were damaged due to heavy rains during monsoon last year. Some of these ponds were washed away while others were leaking. The water conservation department immediately took up the repair work of the ponds. Out of these, 300 ponds have been repaired so far.

Last year, Aurangabad district received 125 percent rainfall. There was heavy rain in some circles. More than 500 seepage ponds and village ponds were damaged in this heavy rain. Some ponds are under the jurisdiction of the water conservation department. Among the ponds damaged by heavy rains, the first priority was given to repairing the waste weir and leaking pond. Funds were demanded from the government for the repair work. The repair works of the ponds were taken up by conducting a tender process.

Accordingly, the water conservation officer and executive engineer Suraj Shinde said that the repair works of more than 300 ponds in the district have been completed. He said that along with seepage ponds, some Kolhapuri weirs were also damaged due to heavy rains last year. Ponds at Bhavan, Modha, Dhanera in Sillod tehsil were repaired. Shinde mentioned that the works of these ponds and Kolhapuri weirs have been done under the Chief Minister's water conservation programme.