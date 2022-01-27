Republic Day at Podar School

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The management, principal and teachers of Podar International School,CBSE, celebrated Republic Day. The students participated in a virtual special assembly with patriotic zeal and fervour.

Republic Day commemorates the enactment of the Constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, turning the nation into a republic.

The celebration was also held physically on the school premises. Principal Ravinder Rana unfurled the tricolour. He urged the staff and students to abide by the Constitution of our motherland and fulfill all the duties as responsible citizens.

A plethora of activities were organised by the teachers to infuse the spirit of unity, brotherhood and patriotism among the students. Students gave speeches in different languages and presented their drawings depicting Republic Day celebrations. Swachhta Pledge was administered by the class teachers to inculcate cleanliness among the students.