Republic Day flag-hoisting at 9.15 am

Aurangabad:

The main flag hoisting programme of the government organised to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day of India will be held at Devgiri Ground, on the campus of the office of the commissioner of police, on January 26 at 9.15 am. The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre will hoist the tricolour.

Meanwhile, the divisional administration has raised an alert stating that the flag hoisting function in government or semi-government offices or affiliated organisations should not be held from 8.30 am to 10 am. Instead, it should be held either before 8.30 am or after 10 am. The citizens should attend the main function on Devgiri Ground in large numbers, appealed deputy commissioner (general administration) Jagdish Miniyar.