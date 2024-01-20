Republic Day to witness hoisting of tricolour; saffron flags on 350 forts in state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To mark the completion of the 350th year to the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the state is celebrating this year as the coronation year (Shiva Rajyabhishek Varsh). To commemorate the occasion, the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) will be organising programmes to pay tributes to the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and hoist the national and saffron colour flags on 350 forts in Maharashtra on January 26 (the Republic Day).

A meeting to plan and implement the function at the forts of Marathwada was held at Kranti Chowk. It was attended by Sandeep Shirwat, Pramod Dawale, Avinash Lokhande, State Forts Conservation Committee’s Sanket Kulkarni, Santosh Mahendrakar, Sachin Pawar, Harish Kakade, Ganesh Nakhate, Pravin Garsole, Mount Everest climber Shaikh Rafiq, architect Dheeraj Deshmukh and others. Meanwhile, the fort-lovers, trekkers, schools, colleges and history-lovers from the region are appealed to register their names if they are desirous to participate in the above function.

It is learnt that the flags will be hoisted on Devgiri, Antur, Janjala, Vetalwadi, Sutonda, Lahugad, Bhangsigad and other forts, apart from Dharoor, Kandahar, Ausa, Udgir, Naldurg, Paranda, Rohilgad and other forts.