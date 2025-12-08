Request to Air India to start Mumbai flights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Sunit Kothari has submitted a memorandum to Air India, requesting the airline to start morning and night flights between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai.

At present, IndiGo’s Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Mumbai flights are frequently cancelled or delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers. Therefore, Air India has been urged to consider launching services on this important air route. The memorandum states that due to IndiGo’s repeated cancellations, a significant gap has been created, which Air India now has an opportunity to fill.