Research on 'Sugar Level' in pregnant women

-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar among 6 cities across the country to set Indian standards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Research is being conducted in 6 cities across the country by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to determine the Indian standard of 'sugar level' during pregnancy. This includes the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state. Three research Officers arrived at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday for this research.

The prevalence of diabetes in pregnant women is increasing. High blood sugar during pregnancy affects the health of the mother and the baby. Today, there are western standards of how much blood sugar should be considered elevated during pregnancy. But there are no Indian standard. Therefore, even when the blood sugar is lower than the western standard, side effects are often seen in pregnant women in India. Hence the Indian standard will now be determined through research.

Research in this regard will be done in New Delhi, Lucknow, Raipur, Baroda, Chennai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Head of department of gynecology and obstetrics Dr Srinivasa Gadappa will be the principal investigator, Dr Sonali Deshpande, Dr Rupali Gaikwad and Dr Swati Badgire as joint principal investigators. The research will be done under the guidance of GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod.

Medication will help

This research will reveal the level of blood sugar in pregnancy that poses a risk to the mother and the baby and thereby set the standard for India. The research will also help to initiate treatment as per the Indian standard.

Research for three years

For this research, 7-day history of pregnant mothers will be taken. A blood sample will also be taken. This research will continue for next three years. The data collected will go to ICMR and will be analyzed.