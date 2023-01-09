Research students agitate against biometric attendance

Aurangabad: Members of the Research Students Action Committee staged a demonstration in front of the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday morning demanding the withdrawal of the compulsory biometric attendance decision.

It may be noted that the university started recording attendance of all Ph D research fellowship holders of the department on the biometric. The research students opposing to the news system.

So, members of the committee demonstrated in front of the main building of the university demanding to withdraw the decision.

The agitators also submitted a memorandum to the administration stating that they should be given all required facilities at the research centre first.

“It is unclear as to how many holidays will be allotted for the field visit for the researchers. There is a need for an audit of basic facilities in the department and girls, married women may face mental and physical stress. There is no research based on secondary sources. The departments lack facilities for reference material collection, typing, computer laboratory, cubical laboratory, and updated e-books required sitting arrangement in the library. The condition of the science laboratory is not good,” they mentioned in the memorandum.

Box

Biometric attendance must

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the State government seek information about students time and again.

“So, the decision of biometric attendance cannot be withdrawn. It will be compulsory. We will provide the required basic facilities in the department. We have ordered 300 computers and the required books. Efforts are being taken on war footing to make available water and sitting arrangements at the research centres,” he added.