Research students end agitation on 4th day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ph D researchers who have been agitating in front of the divisional office of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) for the past four days ended it on Saturday on receiving written assurance from its director.

SARTHI gives fellowships to Ph D researchers. The researchers staged agitations time and again for their demands.

Three researchers Ajay Pawar, Appasaheb Chavan and Bhagwan Nikam started indefinit agitation in front of the divisional office of SARTHI as their demands were not fulfilled.

The demands included fellowship should be given from the date of registration, intake capacity should be abolished and all those who apply should be given fellowship and an increase in NET/SET aspirants honorarium.

Pune-based project officer Dr Shrikant Deshmaukh arrived in the city and interacted with the agitators. The researchers ended their agitation after he gave them written assurance. District Congress Committee president Dr Kalyan Kale, deputy managing director of SARTHI Arvind Latkar, Senator of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Purushottam Deshmukh, Dr Omprakash Jadhav, Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Sanjay Shinde and others were present.

Shyma Pithore, Laxman Navle, Deepak Jadhav, Kuldeep Chavan, Ashish Kakde, Dharmaraj Jadhav and others supported the agitators.