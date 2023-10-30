Reservation agitation continues on 5th day in city; Candle march & demonstration staged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The agitation in different forms was staged in various parts of the city on Monday, the fifth day, for the Maratha reservation.

It may be noted that Manoj Jarange Patil has been staging agitation at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna for the past five days demanding reservations for the Maratha community.

Maratha community members started agitations in various parts of the city in support of Jarange Patil. Candle March and demonstration were staged on the fifth day of the circular agitation. Police security was beefed up as agitators of reservation as getting aggressive.

Members of the District Bar Association staged a token strike in the court between 10 am and 5 pm on Monday. They have also threatened to stage a ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation on November 3 if the reservation issue was not resolved in the next three days. Members of all the communities participated in the agitation.

Members of Maratha Mavala Sanghatna demonstrated in front of the residence of MP Imitaz Jaleel on Monday for the reservation. Bharat Kadam, Pandharinath Godse, Udayraj Gaikwad and others were present.

Sakal Maratha Samaj members staged ‘Thiyya’ agitation at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Pundliknagar today. They also raised slogans like ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Marath.

The circular agitation continues for the reservation at Jadhavwadi, Surewadi, Mayur Park by the community members. Pramod Mathe, Satish Tahe, Suresh Lahane and others were present. Kanta Patil has been agitating at Hanumannagar-Pundliknagar for the past five years. The agitator is receiving support from Maratha and other communities.

A candle march was taken out at Cambridge Chowk and Bajrangnagar today. Nitin Deshmukh, Sanjay Bhosale and others participated in the agitation.

Members of the Maratha community launched a circular agitation at Bhanudasnagar in Jawahar Colony on Monday. Vishal Didore staged the agitation on the first day. The agitation received a good response from the residents of the area. The circular agitation being staged in Mukundwadi entered for the fourth day. Kirtan and Bhajan's programme of H B Sangeeta Vyayhare was held last night.