Resident deputy collector celebrates Diwali with nomadic community

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As part of the Diwali and Bhau Beej celebrations, Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirodkhar and his family brought to cheer the Rajgond nomadic community in Maliwada by distributing clothes, festive treats to local women, and school supplies to underprivileged students.

Joined by his younger brother Chandrakant Khirodkhar and family, Khirodkhar visited the community, addressing their challenges. Residents highlighted issues with obtaining various certificates, and Khirodkhar assured them of a post-election camp to resolve these. He also promised administrative support for additional facilities and emphasized the importance of education to encourage local children. Vijay Pawar, regional coordinator of the Nomadic and De-Notified Tribes Development Council (CSN division), attended the event along with Maliwada residents Nandkishor Mule, Umesh Rathod, Vivek Pawar, Sonu Jadhav, and Babasaheb Hajband.