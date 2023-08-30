Residential tariff power supply offered to Ganesh mandals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) has announced the provision of temporary power connections to Ganesh Mandals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. These connections will be charged at the residential electricity tariff, providing immediate support for the upcoming festivities. Dr Murhari Kele, chief engineer of the Aurangabad zone, has urged all mandals to take advantage of this opportunity.

Dr Kele informed that to secure the temporary electricity connection, Ganesh mandals are required to furnish essential documents, including registration certificates, pandal permissions, police station clearances, and certificates ensuring safe power supply. Additionally, compliance with safety regulations is stressed, with precautions such as maintaining safe distances from power lines, transformers, and distribution units. Certified electrical contractors are advised for pavilion installations, and there should be no compromise on safety measures. The contact information of MSEDCL's section engineers and toll-free consumer service numbers (1912, 1800-212-3435, 1800-233-3435) are provided for emergencies.