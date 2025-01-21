Residents angry over allowing country-made liquor sale in residential complex

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of a residential complex took to the street after a beer shop owner was given a license to sell country-made liquor, on Gajanan Maharaj Mandir- Pundaliknagar Road.

Significantly, there are computer classes and the nursing college is in the same building. Citizens have warned of strong agitation by the Excise Department for giving liquor sale licence in a residential building.

While issuing a licence, the State Excise Department and the police did not inspect the place. All the residents of the housing society took to the streets at 2 pm on Tuesday against this country liquor shop in the building on Gajanan Maharaj Mandir-Pundaliknagar Road. Excise Department inspectors Anand Chaudhari, Poonam Chavan and Renuka Kamble rushed to listen to their objections and recorded their responses.

Will send report to seniors

Considering the opposition of the citizens, their statements have been recorded. A detailed report will be sent to the seniors. A voting process has to be taken to close the liquor shops. The citizens have been informed about it.

(Anand Chaudhari, Inspector, State Excise Department)