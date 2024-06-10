Residents left thirsty in monsoon!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The taps in many parts of the city including Cidco areas went dry on Monday, due to bursting of 1400 mm size pipeline, beneath the flyover near Jalannagar, around 2 am on June 10.

The press release issued by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) executive engineer (water supply) stated that welding of the pipeline got disjoined due to gravitational force near Jalannagar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Acting upon the information, the civic officials immediately stopped lifting of water from Jayakwadi Dam through 1400 mm pipeline. The repairing work was undertaken on a war-footing basis. However, it would be taking 24 hours to repair the damage.

Meanwhile, the water supply of the city will remain defunct during this period. After 24 hours, the CSMC will conducting testing and then resume to the lifting of water and supply it to the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city.

It is learnt that the supply of water may resume to normalcy by Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, disappointment prevailed amongst the residents, who were to receive water (on rotation basis) in their taps, when they learnt about the damage. They claimed that the damages in the water pipeline has become frequent which is intolerable for them.

These residents would be getting water probablyby tomorrow afternoon. Hence the water supply of the city has been postponed for a day. The CSMC office expressed sorry for the inconvenience caused to the citizens due to sudden occurrence of pipe damage.