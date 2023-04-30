Residents may face drought like situation this year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The meteorological department has predicted less rainfall this year. Hence, the residents may face a drought like situation, if the available water is not used judiciously.

Presently, Jayakwadi dam has 1093 MLC live water storage, which is just 50 percent of the storage capacity of the dam. Moreover, there are 16 medium dams in the district but have only 29 percent water in them. The 97 small dams in the district have only 16 percent water. There is around one and a half months left for the Monsoon, and the meteorological department has predicted less rainfall this year.

The rural and urban areas in the district are completely dependent on the water from the major dams. It could cause severe water scarcity in the coming days. Similarly, the farmers may also not get water for irrigation. Similarly, the question of water and fodder for the animals can also arise. Hence, the district administration has appealed to the people to use the available water judiciously.

ZP water supply executive engineer Ajeet Waghmare said, even if the rainfall is not received in July and August, the water level in the district will be maintained. A draft of water scarcity has been prepared. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, 250 wells will be dug in the district before Monsoon. Similarly, the work of digging wells is also done under the employment guarantee scheme to tackle water scarcity. Still, the residents should use the water judiciously.