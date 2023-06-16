Residents of Jyotinagar continue 800-day food donation campaign

Vitthal temple serves as centre for food distribution from covid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the past 800 days, residents of Jyotinagar have been actively involved in donating food to the underprivileged through the Vitthal temple, starting from the beginning of the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over a hundred needy individuals are provided with complete meals every day.

The 'Annandan' campaign exemplifies this by ensuring that no impoverished family in the city goes to bed hungry. Former corporator Girjaram Haranol initiated the resolution for food donation, and numerous individuals rallied to support the cause. Since the onset of the lockdown, food has been prepared in the temple every morning and evening to serve around 5,000 people.

During covid, various neighborhoods and communities collected 10,000 food packets daily, which were distributed to slums within and outside the city.

Even after the covid, the food donation drive has sustained momentum as a mass movement. The tradition of food donation has continued for 800 consecutive days, driven by the dedication of the women in the Vitthal Mandir Mahila Bhajani Mandal.

Food distributed everyday

Food is distributed to the needy outside the Vitthal temple in Jyotinagar every night from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. The community's collective effort in this food donation campaign has provided essential sustenance to the less fortunate and fostered a spirit of compassion and solidarity within the community.