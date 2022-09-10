Resolve the problem of internal roads in Chikalthana MIDC

Massia warning of agitation in quarterly general meeting

Aurangabad, Sep 10:

The internal roads in various sectors of Chikalthana industrial area are in severe disrepair. It has become difficult for pedestrians and motorists to travel through these potholed roads. The municipal corporation and MIDC should repair these roads before they become completely unusable, said the industrialists.

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) along with industrialists have been demanding to repair the roads in the Chikalthana MIDC for the past few years. According to industrialists, the internal roads in the MIDC are in a very bad state for the past few years leading to dissatisfaction among the industrialists. Everyone from the municipal corporation to the MIDC has neglected these roads. Meanwhile, MASSIA has asked the MIDC to propose to start charging service charges from the industrialists and provide basic facilities like roads, street lights and drainage. A resolution was approved in the Massia meeting held in August. The association is now waiting for the MIDCs detailed proposal of the total cost of road construction and pay the service charge to MIDC as per that proposal. However there has been no movement in this regard.

Risky for goods transportation

The industrialists have been continuously following up the issue with the government officials and public representatives. However the issue continues to remain neglected. There are nearly 1300 industries in Chikalthana industrial area that pay tax worth crores of rupees. But these industries are deprived of basic facilities. The roads in some parts of the industrial area have become unfit for travel and risky for heavy vehicles. There are pot holes that are a foot deep.