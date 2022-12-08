Response to cultural activities of JMM

Aurangabad:

Various social and public welfare schemes are implemented on behalf of Jainam Mahila Manch (JMM). Under this, a movie was shown to 400 women on behalf of the manch on Monday. A cultural programme was also organised on this occasion. JMM president Mangala Parkh said that many such initiatives will be held by the club in coming days. All necessery assistant will be provided to the women by JMM. Manch secretary Asha Kasliwal, Karana Sahuji, Manju Patni, Meena Papadiwal, Vidya Khivansara, Asha Kasliwal and others were present.