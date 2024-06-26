Responsible digital citizenship for a safer online community; Prioritize real life over reel fame, says experts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The craze for social media reels is becoming dangerous for youngsters. Recently, a 23-year-old girl tragically died filming a social media reel at Sulibhanjan near Daulatabad, underscoring the dangers.

Across India, more than 20 youths have perished in similar incidents this year, stressing the urgent need for caution and responsibility. Locations like the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Jayakwadi Dam, Goga Baba Hill, Daulatabad Fort, Bhangshimata Gad, and Sulibhanjan are the spots in and around the city where individuals are seen engaged in risky stunts for temporary fame. So, while going to these places, take care and don't do anything that will harm your life. Parents and educators must educate youth on responsible digital citizenship for a safer online community.

Social media fosters creativity and connection, but it should never be at the expense of well-being. Every online action must prioritise safety, ensuring platforms enrich lives without endangering them, say experts.

Commissioner of police Sandip Patil

It is important reels are shot safely. Each and every person must first take care of themselves on their own level. Fame should never outweigh the value of your future. Long-term consequences of every decision made during filming should be considered. Be mindful, be safe, and use your platform responsibly. Let's set an example of thoughtful content creation that prioritises safety and integrity, ensuring a positive influence on ourselves and our community.

Arun Tupe

Instagram creator

Creating reels is about sharing moments with responsibility and care. The incident at Sulibhanjan is a reminder: prioritise safety over fame. Let's shoot and publish reels thoughtfully, avoiding reckless stunts or actions solely for popularity. create reels with integrity but always prioritise safety for yourself and others.

Dr Rashmin Achalia

Neuropsychiatrist

Capturing life's moments on reel invites us to showcase our experiences with responsibility. In the pursuit of recognition, some may risk too much. The idea of being famous stimulates in the brain, which leads to one thinking what can be done for earning fame. Every individual, regardless of status, must prioritise safety above all else.

Parent

Gulab Khandagale

I see mobile addiction and reel-making as growing concerns. Safety should be paramount when creating content. Avoiding stunts and considering long-term consequences are crucial. Fame shouldn't compromise our children's well-being or future. It's our duty to guide them towards a balanced digital presence that nurtures their future prospects and values safety above all.