Restoration work of Khandoba temple set to begin

Materials arrive for Deepmala restoration, generates joy and anticipation among devotees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The vicinity of Satara temple echoed with the enthusiastic chant of 'Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar' on Sunday as materials for the restoration of the Khandoba temple arrived in the temple premises. The commencement of the restoration work garnered the attention and excitement of the locals.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has undertaken a comprehensive three-phase initiative to preserve, conserve, and develop the Khandoba temple in Satara under the guidance of Archaeological Survey of India. In line with these efforts, materials, including stones, have been procured for the restoration of the temple's Deepmala structure.

The Hemandpanthi Khandoba temple area, which was previously restored during the reign of Ahilya Devi Holkar, will now witness further enhancements through the government-led development initiatives.

Additionally, cleaning work for the Deepmal is currently underway. Temple trust president Ramesh Chopde and secretary Sahebrao Palaskar inspected the materials. Sukhdev Bangar, Sominath Shirane, Sridhar Daspute, and citizens were present.