Result of 12 UG courses declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) declared the result of 12 undergraduate courses on Wednesday. The result of B A, B Com is likely to be declared on June 1.

The university conducted an examination of various courses in March-April. Results of B.Sc Bio-Informatics, Data Science, BFA, Applied Art, Drawing Painting, Textile Design, Home Science, Automobile Technology, Refrigerator AC and Workshop Technology have been declared.

Meanwhile, the online registration for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted for the postgraduate courses admissions has already begun. Nearly 1,514 students have registered for the CET so far.