Result of 36 courses declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) declared 36 courses result by Wednesday.

It may be noted that the university held summer session examinations of the different undergraduate courses in April-May. Director of BoEE Dr Bharati Gawali said that the last paper of B SC was conducted on May 29.

She said that the assessment of answer books of all courses being completed in 30 days and the result of all old pattern courses to be declared by June 6. She said that the result of B Sc would be announced next week.

The names of some of the courses, the result of which was declared as follows; B Com (E-Commerce), B Sc (IT), BCA, B Sc (Biotech, Bioinformatics, Forensic Science, Home Science, Networking Multimedia, Auto Maintenance, Forensic Science, Cyber Security, Data Science), BBA, MPM, DBM, B A (Music), BFA, B A (MCJ), BA (Home Science), MFA and B Ed.