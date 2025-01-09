Result of CMA Foundation exam announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the results of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA)-Foundation examination held in December 2024.

Students from the ICMAI city branch achieved outstanding success in the examination.

Out of 153 students who appeared for the examination, 71 students have passed. Avinash Umesh Tejankar, Shruti Sunil Harsulkar, Dakshata Gajendra Runwal, and Saurabh Ambadas Chavan have passed the Foundation examination with distinction. A ceremony was organised to felicitate the students on their success.

CMA Kiran Kulkarni, CMA Salman Pathan (president, CMA) Babasaheb Shinde, CMA Vivek Deshpande, executive committee member, Anil Kulkarni and Sneha Ashok and faculty members were present. The Institute offers a professional course in CMA which provides excellent career opportunities in industry, commerce, banking, IT, and other sectors.

For more information about the course, interested students can contact the Institute's office in Jawahar Colony.