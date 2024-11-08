Results of hearings on violation of code of conduct withheld

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections applies not only to political leaders but also to ordinary citizens, as well as officials and employees.

Earlier, one Election Returning Officer received a complaint stating that Ashok Yerekar, the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) participated in an event along with a candidate from a political party. The matter was heard, and now attention is on the decision regarding the complaint.

Decision Still Pending

Taking note of the complaint, the head of the Model Code of Conduct Cell, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikas Meena, conducted a hearing on November 5. However, even after three days, the administration has not yet issued a decision regarding the outcome of the hearing. Besides, another complaint was filed alleging that a school headmaster attended to help a candidate fill out his nomination form. A hearing for this complaint was also held on Tuesday. In both cases, the statements from the complainants and the officials were heard, but the final decision has still not been delivered. When contacted, the CEO Vikas Meena for clarification, he was unavailable to comment on it.