Retd Prof Ramchandra passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

Dr Krishnamurthy Ramchandra, a resident of Itkheda-Paithan Road and retired Professor and Head of the Department of Zoology, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) died after a brief illness. He was 87 and taught students from 1962 to 1995.

Dr Krishnamurthy was a founder member of Kala Rasika and Saptaswara Cultural Association. Members of Saptaswara Cultural Tamil Association expressed condolence on his death.