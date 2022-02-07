Retd Prof Ramchandra passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 7, 2022 07:00 PM2022-02-07T19:00:02+5:302022-02-07T19:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 7: Dr Krishnamurthy Ramchandra, a resident of Itkheda-Paithan Road and retired Professor and Head of the Department ...
Aurangabad, Feb 7:
Dr Krishnamurthy Ramchandra, a resident of Itkheda-Paithan Road and retired Professor and Head of the Department of Zoology, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) died after a brief illness. He was 87 and taught students from 1962 to 1995.
Dr Krishnamurthy was a founder member of Kala Rasika and Saptaswara Cultural Association. Members of Saptaswara Cultural Tamil Association expressed condolence on his death.Open in app