Retd Professor Rasheeda passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rasheeda Ilyas Ahmed passed away on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 85. Dr Rasheeda was a retired professor from the Department of Zoology, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and is survived by one son and two daughters. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid and burial took place in the adjacent Qabrastan.